Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $42,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total value of $127,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.67.

IDXX traded down $18.47 on Friday, reaching $366.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,873. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.18 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $505.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

