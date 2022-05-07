Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $31,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.53. 1,296,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

About PPG Industries (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.