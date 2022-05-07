Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 500 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $37,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $15.33 on Friday, hitting $1,354.53. 298,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,158. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,516.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

