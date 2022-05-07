Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Progressive worth $45,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after purchasing an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 10.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after purchasing an additional 285,801 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,653,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,480. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $120.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $345,028.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.20.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

