Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $154.39 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $154,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6,039.7% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after buying an additional 307,539 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 31.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,852,380,000 after buying an additional 166,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $431,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,314.08.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $15.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,314.93. 1,975,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,533. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,193.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,606.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,751.42.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,230 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.