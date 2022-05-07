Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $34.19 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Carrier Global worth $34,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. 4,821,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,149,803. The stock has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average of $48.77.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

