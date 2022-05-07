Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $39.37 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $39,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $439.30. 676,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.