Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $51.89 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $51,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. 4,569,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,689. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.33. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

