Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 3,500 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after buying an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after buying an additional 889,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,546,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $319,313,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after buying an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.78. The stock had a trading volume of 987,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,383. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KEYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.77.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

