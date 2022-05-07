ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Posts Earnings Results

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS.

ModivCare stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.28. 65,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,663. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $94.03 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ModivCare by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,981,000 after buying an additional 53,818 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ModivCare by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ModivCare by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in ModivCare by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 185,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

