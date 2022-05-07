ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $94.03

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $94.03 and last traded at $97.99, with a volume of 2074 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.13.

A number of research firms have commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 147.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

