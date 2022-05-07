Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) Trading Down 5%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,614,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 11,326,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Molecular Data by 1,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 306,309 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molecular Data during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

