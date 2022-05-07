Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biotech company. It involved in developing a new class of custom-built protein drugs known as DARPin(R) therapeutics. Molecular Partners AG is based in SWITZERLAND. “

MOLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 22 to CHF 21 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Molecular Partners from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Kempen & Co cut shares of Molecular Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of MOLN stock opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,267,000. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

