MONK (MONK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,267.00

MONK (MONK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. MONK has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $5,267.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MONK has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003011 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

