Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNRO. TheStreet lowered Monro from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day moving average is $52.24. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $42.84 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after buying an additional 119,249 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monro by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after buying an additional 250,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after buying an additional 45,634 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monro by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 946,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,989,000 after buying an additional 34,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,865,000 after buying an additional 62,437 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.