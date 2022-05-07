Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at Barclays

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $408.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $382.00.

MCO opened at $300.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.89. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $287.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $471,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 81.8% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

