Morgan Stanley Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 200

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a report on Friday, February 25th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 6.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 20.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

