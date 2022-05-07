MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €52.00 ($54.74).

MOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($68.42) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.11) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($37.89) target price on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €30.00 ($31.58) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday.

MorphoSys stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €19.25 ($20.26). The company had a trading volume of 254,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.04. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €20.76 ($21.85) and a 12-month high of €80.14 ($84.36). The company’s fifty day moving average is €23.56 and its 200-day moving average is €29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $657.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

