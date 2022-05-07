MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

MP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other MP Materials news, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock valued at $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MP. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $37.69. 4,170,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,194. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $166.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

