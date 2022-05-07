MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “N/A” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €223.33 ($235.09).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($244.21) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($236.84) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($250.53) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €199.00 ($209.47) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €212.00 ($223.16) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday.

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock traded up €0.95 ($1.00) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €188.80 ($198.74). The company had a trading volume of 269,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €199.82 and a 200 day moving average price of €191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion and a PE ratio of 46.44. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €161.55 ($170.05) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($236.74).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

