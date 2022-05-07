Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of MWA stock opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 507,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

