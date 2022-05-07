Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $864.76

Shares of Murray Income Trust PLC (LON:MUT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.76 ($10.80) and traded as high as GBX 882.60 ($11.03). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 863 ($10.78), with a volume of 119,875 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 865 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.98. The company has a market capitalization of £995.37 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

In other news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 875 ($10.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,441.25 ($11,794.19).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

