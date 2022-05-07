musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of musicMagpie (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of MMAG stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.69) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57. musicMagpie has a 1 year low of GBX 40 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 196 ($2.45). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.27 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

In other musicMagpie news, insider Ian Storey purchased 95,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($61,866.03).

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

