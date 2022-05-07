Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Earnings Results

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

NYSE:MYE traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.53. 243,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,814. The company has a market cap of $853.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.41. Myers Industries has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 186.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Myers Industries by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 18,298 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Myers Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Myers Industries by 192.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

