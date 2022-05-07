Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $685.41 million.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $21.49 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.