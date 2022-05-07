Myriad Reaches Market Capitalization of $583,032.75 (XMY)

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Myriad has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $583,032.75 and $194.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Myriad

Myriad is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,822,028,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

