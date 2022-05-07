N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.36 Million

Brokerages expect that N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) will post $90.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for N-able’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.40 million and the lowest is $90.32 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that N-able will report full-year sales of $385.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $385.70 million to $386.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $440.72 million, with estimates ranging from $438.43 million to $443.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover N-able.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. N-able’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NABL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in N-able during the first quarter valued at $99,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of NYSE NABL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 345,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. N-able has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

About N-able (Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on N-able (NABL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.