Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.

Nabriva Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.13% and a negative net margin of 171.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

