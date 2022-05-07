Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NBRV. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.
Shares of NBRV stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
