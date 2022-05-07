NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Shares of NSTG opened at $17.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $70.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 79.44% and a negative return on equity of 55.40%. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 8,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $239,861.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,864 shares of company stock worth $1,054,146. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after acquiring an additional 31,220 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,252 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,115,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,331,000 after purchasing an additional 193,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,611,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

