Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Natera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

