Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Earnings Results

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.
NASDAQ NTRA traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $36.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. Natera has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Natera by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 217,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Natera by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after acquiring an additional 27,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Natera by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
