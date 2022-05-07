National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Price Target to C$5.75

Rogers Sugar (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Sugar from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Shares of Rogers Sugar stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.75. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

