National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.85.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $69.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFG. Raymond James raised their price target on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,964 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 293.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

