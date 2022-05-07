National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY22 guidance to $5.70-6.00 EPS.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 607,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,274. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,753,308.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 107,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

