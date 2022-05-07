Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NGVC stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. 216,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,279. The company has a market cap of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the period. 32.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.