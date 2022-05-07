Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Announces Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
NTUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. 328,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.
NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Natus Medical (Get Rating)
Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.
