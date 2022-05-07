Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post earnings of $3.06 per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $268.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.96 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 72.38% and a return on equity of 25.60%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 10,666.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 6,215.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 21,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 406.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,538,000 after buying an additional 611,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizers, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

