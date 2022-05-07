Neblio (NEBL) Trading Down 12.2% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Neblio has a total market cap of $6.55 million and approximately $15,280.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00014719 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004595 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,159,315 coins and its circulating supply is 18,947,991 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

