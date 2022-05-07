Needham & Company LLC Trims Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price to $25.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of FRSH opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.33.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $81,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,108.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,994 shares of company stock worth $3,031,422 in the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Freshworks by 1,658.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

