Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT Lowered to €78.50 at Morgan Stanley

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($89.47) to €78.50 ($82.63) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NEMTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut Nemetschek from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.25.

NEMTF opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $87.20 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $116.77.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

