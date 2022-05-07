Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Neoleukin Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NLTX opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $11.86.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 346,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 86,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

