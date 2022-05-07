Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 162,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,711. Nephros has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.49.

Get Nephros alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their price target on Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) by 89.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Nephros worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.