NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Analysts expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $6.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTAP. Bank of America downgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NTAP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,674,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. NetApp has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,998. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in NetApp by 60.2% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $10,073,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after purchasing an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

