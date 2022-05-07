NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. NeuBase Therapeutics also reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 1.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBSE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 55,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,383. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.79. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.51.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

