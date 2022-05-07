NeuroChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $165,157.34 (NCC)

NeuroChain (NCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One NeuroChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. NeuroChain has a market cap of $165,157.34 and approximately $24.00 worth of NeuroChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NeuroChain has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NeuroChain

NeuroChain (CRYPTO:NCC) is a coin. It launched on March 16th, 2018. NeuroChain’s total supply is 657,440,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,695,567 coins. The Reddit community for NeuroChain is /r/Neurochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NeuroChain is www.neurochaintech.io . NeuroChain’s official Twitter account is @neurochaintech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuroChain is powered by an ecosystem of smart, fast, secure Bots that learn, evolve and get smarter through interaction and activity. Ultimately, they will autonomously resolve issues and propose solutions. NeuroChain replaces blockchain’s brute proof of work and proof of stake protocols by a powerful consensus based on involvement, relevance, and integrity. Built upon the logic of the human brain, this consensus performs better while using fewer resources. “

