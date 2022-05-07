Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the lowest is $13.10 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $12.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full-year sales of $59.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.80 million to $60.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $68.85 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Shares of Neuronetics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. 144,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,046. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.31. Neuronetics has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $17.92.

In other Neuronetics news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,965.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $30,087.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 172,864 shares of company stock valued at $496,983 and have sold 19,929 shares valued at $61,635. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

