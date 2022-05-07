Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $934.98 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $934.98 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.33 or 0.00209613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00203762 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.88 or 0.00469930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00039366 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,550.00 or 1.96320056 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 948,639,397 coins and its circulating supply is 948,638,798 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

