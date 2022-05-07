New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NFE opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.55. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $49.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.85 million. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 280,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $11,655,972.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,759,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,464,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 980,057 shares of company stock valued at $43,183,972 in the last ninety days. 48.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

