Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.87. 4,929,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $468,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.10 to $73.44 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.34.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

