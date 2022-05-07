Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lifted by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Newmont were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,141 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,929,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,670. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.34.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,184,333. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

