Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $612.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. Newtek Business Services has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 99.71% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Newtek Business Services by 977.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 129,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 117,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 370,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after acquiring an additional 47,634 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

